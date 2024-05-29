JANESITA PARTNERS WITH SMARTBAR TO LAUNCH NEW MONTHLY EVENT SERIES 'PUBLIC MOVEMENT'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chicago born DJ & Producer, Janesita is excited to announce a thrilling new partnership with leading independent nightclub, smartbar.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Together, Janesita and smartbar introduce ''Public Movement,'' a monthly event series kicking off on May 30th, which promises to bring an electrifying mix of genres, cultures, and artists to Chicago's vibrant nightlife.

Janesita, known for her dynamic range, high-energy DJ sets, and deep musical roots as a first-generation Mexican/Chicana, brings her unique flair from the underground scenes of both Chicago and Mexico City. Her expertise and passion for music promise to make ''Public Movement'' a standout addition to smartbar's roster of events who continue to showcase their commitment to the Chicago music community with the announcement of the return of Thursday event local takeovers.

Smartbar says: ''We are thrilled to welcome Janesita to the smartbar family with the launch of ''Public Movement''. Her visionary approach perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative nightlife experiences. We're excited to see her join a vibrant lineup of curators for our Thursday's at smartbar series, a pivotal new part of our monthly schedule. We look forward to this journey and invite everyone to join us in this exciting new chapter.''

On May 30th, ''Public Movement'' kicks off its inaugural night at smartbar with an electrifying lineup that features headliner, Tommaso (real name Tommaso Conforti) with support from Janesita.

Both DJ's share a passion for music that transcends boundaries, ensuring that ''Public Movement'' starts on a high note, setting the stage for a series that vibrantly celebrates diverse rhythms and global connections.

Janesita says of the partnership: ''It's an honor to partner with smartbar, one of my favorite venues to both play and attend and epitomizes Chicago's deep-rooted music culture. ''Public Movement'' is about celebrating the rich tapestry of sounds that move us. It's exciting to bring this vision to life in such a legendary space.''

Through her celebrated online radio show (Radio Muévelo on Chicago FM) and her dynamic sets at venues across the US and Mexico, Janesita has become instrumental in supporting and fostering local music scenes, including Chicago Juke and Footwork, while also championing the heritage and preservation of Chicago's rich House music scene.

Public Movement promises to celebrate and elevate the diverse sounds that have shaped Janesita's career and the global music landscape of the electronic music scene making her partnership with smartbar for the launch of ''Public Movement'' a perfect synergy.

ABOUT JANESITA: Janesita pronounces (Ya-Ne-See-Ta), is a Chicago-based DJ and producer renowned for her vibrant sets and deep connection to a broad spectrum of musical styles. From acid house to techno and Latin beats, her performances and radio shows are an exploration of her rich cultural heritage and passion for music and communities that cross borders.

ABOUT TOMMASO: Tommaso is a dynamic Italian American DJ who has made Chicago his home, is renowned for his impeccable vinyl collection and deep connection to his Italo roots. His sets, a masterful blend of international and local flavors, promise to keep the dance floor alive and moving.

TOMMASO SMART MIX:

ABOUT SMARTBAR: For the past 40 years and counting Metro and smartbar have contributed to the shaping of Chicago's music community from its post on North Clark Street. Smartbar's small and dedicated staff began etching their imprint on every floor of the building one party at a time, hosting top Chicago DJs like The Blessed Madonna, Derrick Carter, Eris Drew, Frankie Knuckles, and Superjane, just to name a few. Smartbar quickly became a Chicago Institution with its subterranean dance floor and modeling after similar Chicago legendary clubs like The Warehouse and The Power Plant. Forty years later, smartbar continues to be a mecca for electronic music while continuing its dedication to promoting house and techno music. With a heavy focus on community development, smartbar still hosts some of the best residencies and offerings, as well as the most forward-thinking artists from around the globe. Today, Metro and smartbar remain as one of the few independently run venues in the world.

FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT SMARTBAR AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS, VISIT SMARTBARCHICAGO

FOR DETAILS ON ''PUBLIC MOVEMENT'' OR FOR PRESS & MEDIA INQUIRIES FOR JANESITA PLEASE CONTACT: ...

GP

Friends Electric

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram