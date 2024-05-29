Jobnimbus Announces Phase 3: Open Beta Of New Sales Experience With Sumoquote

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're thrilled to announce the launch of open beta for our New Sales Experience. This new phase allows you to use new estimating tools, powered by SumoQuote.

- Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbusLEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JobNimbus is thrilled to announce the initial launch of the open beta for our New Sales Experience, now releasing to existing JobNimbus customers. This new phase allows users to opt in and explore innovative estimating tools, powered by SumoQuote , directly within the platform.The New Sales Experience offers a range of advanced features designed to streamline and enhance the estimating process, including:Beautiful Homeowner Quote Presentation: Impress clients with professionally designed and visually appealing quotes.Options and Upgrades: Provide clients with clear choices and upgrade options to meet their specific needs.Powerful Material Calculations: Ensure accurate and efficient material estimates for every project."We're excited to bring these powerful new tools to our users," said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. "The integration with SumoQuote allows our customers to create more professional and precise estimates, which will ultimately help them win more business and improve their operational efficiency."These are just a few of the features users can look forward to in this exciting update. JobNimbus will be rolling out in-app announcements to notify users when their company is eligible to participate in the open beta.JobNimbus continues to look for feedback from those already experiencing the new estimating tools in an effort to expand and improve on the new features. The company will continue to roll out more enhancements in the coming weeks to enhance the estimating experience.About JobNimbusJobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company dedicated to providing top-notch project management and CRM solutions for contractors and service professionals. Our mission is to help businesses streamline their operations and boost their productivity with innovative tools and features.For more information, please visit

