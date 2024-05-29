Zelensky Sums Up Results Of His Visits To Spain, Belgium And Portugal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine signed three security cooperation agreements with Spain, Belgium and Portugal during President Volodymyr Zelensky's tour of Europe.

The head of state announced this on Telegram following his visits to the three countries, Ukrinform reports.

"Three more clear voices in support of the Peace Summit, three more Security Agreements for Ukraine, and three more principled affirmations of our goal: Ukraine's full integration into the European community. Joint projects in weapons production, equipment, and ammunition, as well as the upcoming use of F-16s in our skies by our warriors, will provide even more Ukrainian tools for protecting lives," Zelensky said.

He also noted that he was grateful to Spain, Belgium and Portugal for their new decisions in support of Ukraine, "our defense, our diplomacy and joint economic efforts, including in the defense industry."

On May 27-28, Zelensky visited Spain, Belgium and Portugal. During the visits, he held negotiations with the leaders of these countries and signed bilateral security agreements.

Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with 12 countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, and Portugal. The agreements were signed to fulfill the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine that was adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine