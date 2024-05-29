MG Qatar Unveils All-New MG 7 Luxury Sedan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MG Motor has announced the launch of its all-new MG 7 sedan in Qatar, representing a significant expansion of the British-born brand's car line-up. The MG 7 exudes sophistication with its striking design, cutting-edge technology, and performance-driven features. Equipped with a choice of 1.5L and 2.0L Turbo petrol engines, the all-new MG 7 promises an exhilarating driving experience.

The all-new MG7 launching by Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor of MG in Qatar, took place in a special ceremony at The Rixos Premium Qetaifan Island North in the presence of Auto Class Cars Management, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media.

The launch of the new MG7 marks a significant milestone in the celebrations of MG's 100th anniversary, following the debut of several iconic MG cars: the all-electric MG Cyberster, MG Whale, and MG3 alongside the grand opening of the new MG Showroom in Lusail.

The new MG7 and the full line up pf MG models are available at the showrooms of Auto Class Cars, the authorized general distributor of MG in Qatar, on Salwa Road and Lusail.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars stated:“We are pleased to announce the launch of the all-new MG 7 sedan by Auto Class for Cars, adding to our extensive lineup of vehicles across various categories. This marks a significant year filled with achievements and the introduction of distinctive new cars, commemorating the centennial anniversary of the iconic brand's inception. The distinctive strategic partnership between Auto Class for Cars and MG has resulted in numerous successes, establishing MG as a preferred choice for many customers across diverse segments, thanks to its offering of valuable cars with competitive pricing, high quality, and modern technologies. Undoubtedly, this year will witness further launches of new cars across various segments as we continue our journey of excellence in Qatar and beyond.