GCC Olympic Committees Executive Board Holds 98Th Meeting

Doha: The 98th executive board meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Olympic Committees held in Doha yesterday.

QOC Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain chaired the meeting which was also attended by Secretaries General of the GCC Olympic Committees.

The meeting discussed a number of topics including developing the GCC joint sports action and the upcoming GCC sports events.

The meeting also reviewed the reports of Sports Advisory Committee, Women's Sports Advisory Committee, Athletes' Advisory Committee, and the Paralympic Advisory Committee, in addition to the regulations of the GCC Games.

Al Buenain noted that the meeting came up with some important recommendations to be submitted to the presidents of the GCC Olympic Committees in their meeting to be held in Doha today under the leadership of the QOC President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

The QOC Secretary General underlined the importance of the GCC joint sports action in developing Olympic and sports movement in the GCC nations, confirming that the first GCC Youth Games held in the UAE last month was an important milestone in preparing a new generation of young GCC athletes for the future sports events. Al Buenain also praised the efforts made by the GCC Olympic Committees, which resulted in many achievements at all levels over the past years, wishing all success for the GCC athletes at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games, Paris 2024.

The Executive board members reviewed the report of the first GCC Youth Games which was held in the UAE last month. The members approved the recommendations to be submitted to the presidents of the GCC Olympic Committees in their 36th meeting to be held in Doha today.