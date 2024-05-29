               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Malaika Arora Trolled For Picking Trash Outside Gym, Here's Why


5/29/2024 4:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora, often in the spotlight for her fashion sense, made headlines for a different reason recently. The actress was seen picking up trash outside her gym in Mumbai, sparking mixed reactions online. While some praised her for promoting cleanliness, others accused her of staging the act for publicity. This incident has reignited discussions on public cleanliness and celebrity influence

Malaika Arora picks up trash outside her gym; gets trolled for THIS

Malaika Arora was seen picking up trash outside her Mumbai gym, sparking mixed reactions online about her motives and highlighting public cleanliness issues

Spotlight on Malaika Arora

The actress was spotted picking up trash in her gym wear, which consisted of a yellow crop top and cycling shorts

Cleaning Gesture

The video captured Malaika picking up litter near her gym's entrance. She then carried the trash inside and set it aside, showcasing a humble gesture that went viral

Social Media Reaction

The video was posted on a paparazzo account, highlighting Malaika's good message. Social media reactions were mixed, with some users praising her effort

Praise and Criticism

Criticisms claimed the act was staged for publicity. Comments like 'She knows camera chalu hain' reflected skepticism about her intentions

Supportive Voices

Some users defended Malaika, arguing that even if done for the camera, the act promoted the right message

Call for Cleanliness

Another user highlighted the irony of critics who likely litter themselves. They suggested that videos should be made of people who throw garbage on the streets

Career Update

On the professional front, Malaika recently judged the reality show India's Best Dancer and appeared on her son Arhaan Khan's vodcast, Dumb Biryani

