Commercial Bank Officially Opens Lusail Branch

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, has officially concluded the opening of its new Lusail branch.

Standing at the crossroads of banking and technology, Commercial Bank's mission has always been rooted in elevating the customers' experiences and empowering them to achieve their financial goals. The new branch in Lusail underscores the Bank's commitment to innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions and personalized services that consistently meet and exceed their expectations.

Joseph Abaraham, Group CEO at Commercial Bank said:“Commercial Bank's Lusail Branch resonates with our strategy to maintain a comprehensive physical presence while we make continuous advances using technology and innovation to provide convenient banking for our customers.”

Keen on its commitment to sustainability, Commercial Bank continues to conduct many of its operations in a paperless fashion in the new branch. This initiative supports the Bank's ESG goals by reducing paper usage and promoting eco-friendly

practices.

The location of the branch is strategically positioned to serve both retail and corporate customers, catering to the diverse needs of the community. Commercial Bank continues to lead the industry in responsible and customer-centric practices.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank said:“It is important to emphasize the strategic significance of the geographical region of Lusail in our ambitious plan to extend our branch network. This new branch underscores our commitment to serving the community and enhancing our presence in the area.”

Nayef Al Beshri, AGM and Head of Branch Network at Commercial Bank said:“The opening of Commercial Bank's Lusail Branch represents a pivotal step in our commitment to always exceeding customer expectations. By extending our presence, we are setting the stage for an advanced banking journey, one that overflows with opportunity, tailored financial solutions, and accessibility.

The new branch is designed to cater to all retail and corporate customers and is equipped with a 24/7 self-service lobby that offers a full range of advanced banking services.