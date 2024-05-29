Qatar Chamber, TBY Sign Mou For 'The Business Year: Qatar 2025'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Business Year (TBY) for the cooperation in TBY's upcoming publication, 'The Business Year: Qatar 2025.' This edition marks the 10th anniversary of the media group's presence in the country and its coverage of key members of Qatar's business community.

The MoU was signed by Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber, and Vanessa Rameix, Country Director for The Business Year in Qatar, at the Chamber's headquarters. As Qatar continues to establish its position as a key member of the GCC and the global economies, the upcoming edition will serve as a valuable tool for anyone interested in better understanding the country's business and economic dynamics.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Ali Saeed Al Mansori said, 'We are delighted to again cooperate with TBY on this report that serves as an inclusive guide for the national economy and highlights contributions from prominent representatives in both the public and private sectors.'

For her part, Vanessa Rameix reaffirmed the media group's long-standing commitment to the country and its dedication to enhancing collaboration with the Qatar Chamber.

“We look forward to further supporting the private sector in Qatar through new initiatives, hand in hand with the Qatar Chamber,” she stated.

TBY is a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world's most dynamic markets for 15 years.