Partnership Agreement Signed Between Kanoo Machinery UAE & KSA And Combilift To Revolutionize Material Handling In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 28th May 2024, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

In a strategic development, Kanoo Machinery UAE and KSA, a member of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group (YBA Kanoo), one of the largest independent family-owned multinationals in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Combilift, the largest global manufacturer of multidirectional, sideloading, and articulated forklifts, to provide sustainable forklifting solutions in the region.



The signing ceremony took place at the Irish Embassy in Riyadh and was supported by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government's enterprise development agency dedicated to nurturing the growth of Irish-owned companies.

This partnership between Kanoo Machinery UAE and KSA, a member of YBA Kanoo, and Combilift exemplifies a shared dedication to innovation and sustainability, guaranteeing that the material handling solutions not only address the varied industry needs in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East but also foster positive contributions to the region's environmental goals.

Commenting on the exclusive partnership, Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of YBA Kanoo and President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said, 'With decades of dedication to different manufacturing industries Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group has supported sustainable innovations to reduce the Carbon footprint of the region. We are always committed to aligning with the Saudi Green initiatives, strengthening practices that not only optimize efficiency but also serve the environment. Together with Combilift, we embark on a journey to redefine industry standards, delivering innovative solutions that cater to customers' expectations.'

Elaborating further, Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, the Vice President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy and CEO of the Kanoo Group, emphasized, 'Kanoo Group has consistently been at the forefront of sustainable innovations, and this partnership emphasizes the shared dedication of Kanoo Group and Combilift to offering sustainable solutions that address the industrial requirements of GCC regions. We are constantly reviewing the milestones we have set in line with the industry benchmarks and fostering a more environmentally conscious future in the Middle East.'

Kanoo Machinery KSA is a leading figure in Saudi Arabia's diverse business sectors, and champions sustainable business practices that align with the Saudi Green Initiative-a national effort to reduce emissions, preserve natural resources, and enhance the quality of life. Together, Combilift and Kanoo Machinery KSA are setting new standards for material handling solutions in the Middle East, providing innovations that meet diverse industry needs while supporting environmental goals.

Ireland-based Combilift on the other hand is a global leader in material handling equipment manufacturing and is well known for its innovative and versatile solutions, capable of handling loads up to 150 tons. Through its cutting-edge technologies, Combilift helps customers optimize their operations while significantly reducing their environmental impact.

Combilift enables customers to maximize storage efficiency and operational effectiveness without expanding their existing facilities. This approach helps clients avoid unnecessary greenfield expansion and reduces energy consumption and associated costs, such as cooling or heating, lighting, and maintenance. Combilift's equipment is designed to fulfil multiple roles both inside and outdoors, minimizing fleet size and thereby further reducing carbon footprints. The company offers electric and I.C. powered trucks and ensures that its diesel and LPG engines meet the strictest emissions and efficiency guidelines. Furthermore, Combilift products are over-engineered to extend their lifespan and decrease maintenance costs, emphasizing the company's dedication to economic and environmental sustainability.

Martin McVicar, CEO and Co-founder of Combilift said, 'At Combilift, we are not just creating efficient material handling solutions; we are pioneering sustainability in the industry. With over 70% of our forklifts now electric-powered and 92% of our components recyclable, we are committed to dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of our operations and those of our clients. This design philosophy not only maximizes operational efficiency but also aligns perfectly with our environmental goals. As we introduce these technologies to Saudi Arabia, we are excited about the potential to transform material handling across the region with our local partner YBA Kanoo while supporting the Saudi Green Initiative.'

Nick Lojevec, Combilift Business Director Middle East said, 'Over the past 15 years, our alliance with YBA Kanoo has become a vital part of Combilift's strategy in the Middle East. This new partnership agreement is not just a milestone-it's a leap forward in our mission to innovate and expand within the Saudi Arabian & UAE market. Having YBA Kanoo as our local partner is crucial; their profound regional insight and support are indispensable as we strive to deliver exceptional, innovative solutions to our customers.'

To assist companies in achieving more sustainable warehousing, manufacturing and storage, Combilift and Kanoo Machinery UAE & KSA agree to also offer a complimentary warehouse and storage planning consultancy service. This service helps clients visualize how to utilize their current space more effectively, employing strategies such as narrowing aisles and using higher pallet racks to increase storage capacity and improve workflow efficiency.

Hani Belbaisi, Senior Market Advisor Enterprise Ireland MENA: 'Enterprise Ireland client companies are seeing ample opportunities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and wider Arab region. The signing with Kanoo Group marks a significant milestone for Combilift in the region and we are delighted to support Combilift as they continue to grow across the Middle East.'



