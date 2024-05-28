Marriage Of Genomics And AI Helping Revolutionize Healthcare: Founder Gene Box

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: A revolution is starting to crystallize in healthcare with the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Genomics, enabling unprecedented insights into genetic data, said Pranav Anam, founder & CEO, Gene Box at the Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024 held recently integration with AI, he believes, has provided essential tools to accelerate growth by efficiently managing and interpreting immense volumes of data.“Today, genomic data is crucial for everything from understanding inherited health risks to crafting personalized treatment plans, with AI accelerating progress by managing and interpreting vast volumes of data efficiently,” Anam said at the Summit read How AI, Digital Twins are enhancing access to healthcareThe field of genomics has, according to him, evolved over the past two decades helping make personalized health assessments, disease prevention, and targeted treatments the norm in this cutting-edge industry.“One practical application of this tech is DNA passport, currently piloted in the Netherlands, which provides individuals with insights into how their genetics influence their response to various medications,” he added.“Another is the use of AI tailor diet and fitness plans based on one's unique genetic makeup.”Also read Understanding brain data patterns for enhanced decision-makingThis breakthrough in the healthcare sector through technological advancement, he says, has helped reduce the cost of genome sequencing – from $20 per gigabyte to just $2 – making it more accessible, further leading broader application and integration into everyday healthcare practices, as AI helps decode the complex interactions of the trillions of bacteria, which can affect everything from inflammation to weight management.“Genomics and AI are natural allies, and with 40 exabytes of genomic data expected by 2025, their integration is crucial for transforming healthcare through personalized medical treatments and preventive measures,” he added big data challenge remains significant and addressing this storage issue is critical as more individuals seek genomic testing. The synergy between genomics and AI is essential to managing this data deluge and harnessing its potential to improve health outcomes.

