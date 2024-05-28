AI Could 'Add Billions' To Swiss Company Profits

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss managers consider artificial intelligence (AI) key to increasing future turnover by CHF93 billion ($102 billion) in Switzerland by 2030.

This content was published on May 28, 2024

The vast majority of managers see generative artificial intelligence as an important driver of future sales growth, according to a study published on Tuesday by consulting firm Accenture. Financial service providers in particular see AI as a major opportunity.

However, despite their open-mindedness, more than half of companies are not yet ready to utilise the technology, according to the study.

Although 85% of employees are already using AI for their work, they often lack formal training or an in-depth examination of the ethical implications of the technology. Around 48% of respondents were also concerned that they could lose their job because of AI.

With its innovative strength and large talent pool, Switzerland is fundamentally very well positioned to play a leading role in generative AI, the report continues.

However, many challenges still need to be overcome in terms of scaling, regulation and employee training in order to fully utilise the potential of the technology.

