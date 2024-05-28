Morehouse's Latest Product: Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter For Load Cells

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wireless Bluetooth Adapter on Load Cell

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, announces the launch of its Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter for Load Cells. This innovative device empowers industries to modernize their weighing processes with cost-effective, wire-free technology that delivers real-time data directly to smartphones or tablets.The Morehouse Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter eliminates the need for expensive load cells with built-in transmitters and cumbersome wiring. This versatile solution connects to any standard load cell with compatible connectors and offers a range of up to 100 meters, depending on environmental conditions."Our Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter simplifies weighing operations, enhances collaboration, and delivers accurate, real-time data for informed decision-making," says Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company.Key Features and Benefits:Effortless Connectivity: Wire-free operation with Bluetooth technology for seamless data transmission up to 100 meters.Real-time Monitoring: Free Android and iOS app provides instant access to load measurements on smartphones or tablets.Collaborative Efficiency: Share load data across multiple devices simultaneously for streamlined teamwork.Cost-Effective Solution: Eliminates the need for costly process indicators and complex programming.Universal Compatibility: Connects to standard load cells with various connector types, including PTIH-10-6P, PT02A-10-6P, MS3102A14S-6P, and PC04E-10-6P.Versatile Applications: Compatible with most mV/V output sensors, including load cells, force sensors, torque sensors, and more.Rugged Durability: Built to withstand harsh industrial environments for reliable performance.User-Friendly: Plug-and-use design with a simple setup and a 2-minute instructional YouTube video.Long Battery Life: Depending on the refresh rate, it operates for 1-3 weeks on a single CR2032 battery.Proudly Made in the USA: Ensures quality craftsmanship and adherence to stringent standards.Morehouse invites businesses to transform their weighing operations with the Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter for Load Cells. Contact us today at ... to learn more about this innovative solution and request a quote.Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money.The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.About Morehouse Instrument CompanyMorehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at ... or

Steven Infanti

Morehouse Instrument Company

+ +1 717-843-0081

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube