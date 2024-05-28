(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cinnamon Launches Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Program, Partnering with Flora Management as its Primary Distribution Hub.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon, the fastest-growing Patient Access Network known for benefiting health systems, patients, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, proudly announces the launch of its new initiative: a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Program focused on its flagship offering, Premier Access.Premier Access helps Market Access, Patient Services, and Brand Managers bridge the gap between their strategic goals and field-level health systems. An innovative offering that enhances patient access services, increases speed to therapy, boosts covered fills, provide co-pay solutions and reduces medication abandonment for manufacturer brands.The Cinnamon platform is an ecosystem of healthcare providers, patients, and manufacturer partners working together to benefit all stakeholders. The introduction of the VAR partner program adds new stakeholders to the ecosystem, specifically HUB services organizations, Health IT firms, omnichannel agencies, and independent consultants.In a strategic move to maximize the impact and distribution of the VAR Program, Cinnamon Health has partnered with Flora Management, the leading consultancy in Electronic Health Records (EHR ) and Health IT Media Solutions. Flora Management will serve as the primary distribution hub for Cinnamon's SaaS technology, utilizing their extensive experience and robust infrastructure to ensure effective program deployment and management.Key Features of the Value Added Reseller (VAR) Program:.Comprehensive Hub Services: Offering centralized support for patient access, including benefit verification, reimbursement analytics, and patient assistance program enrollment..Collaborative Media Agencies: Providing targeted communication strategies to engage patients and healthcare providers effectively..Specialty Pharmacies Integration: Ensuring streamlined medication dispensing and adherence support for complex therapies.Statements:Eric Geslien, CEO of Cinnamon Health:"We are thrilled to launch the Valued Added Reseller Program, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance patient access to essential therapies. Our partnership with Flora Management as our primary distribution hub ensures that we can deliver this innovative program efficiently and effectively, ultimately benefiting health systems, patients, and pharmaceutical manufacturers."Angelo Campano, Managing Partner at Flora Management:"We are honored to partner with Cinnamon Health on this groundbreaking initiative. The partnership aligns perfectly with our expertise in EHR and Health IT Media Solutions, and we are excited to play a key role in expanding patient access services. Together, we will set a new standard for patient support and engagement."About Cinnamon Health: Cinnamon Health is the leading Patient Access Network, dedicated to improving access to healthcare for patients, health systems, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Through innovative solutions and partnerships, Cinnamon Health ensures that patients receive the therapies they need promptly and efficiently. For more information, please visit cinnamon.About Flora Management: Flora Management is a premier consultancy specializing in Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Health IT Media Solutions. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge strategies and support, Flora Management empowers healthcare organizations to optimize their operations and enhance patient care. For more information, please visit florahealthit.For more information about the Valued Access Reseller Program or to become a partner, please contact:or

