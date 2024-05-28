N-Korea unveils satellite initiation plots

(MENAFN) North Korea's recent notification to Japan's coast guard regarding its intention to launch a "satellite-carrying rocket" has ignited a flurry of diplomatic responses and concerns from neighboring countries and the broader international community.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida swiftly condemned Pyongyang's preparations, urging North Korea to abandon its plans for the launch. Similarly, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that any launch utilizing ballistic missile technology would constitute a direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, posing a threat to regional and global peace and security. President Yoon called for stern action from the international community in response to North Korea's activities.



The South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported detecting preparations for the launch of a reconnaissance satellite in the northwest region of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Pyongyang's notification specified three maritime danger zones where rocket debris could potentially fall, raising concerns about the safety implications of the launch. The designated zones include areas west of the Korean Peninsula and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island.



The upcoming launch, expected to occur by next Tuesday, has been met with strong opposition and denunciation from regional powers and international actors alike. South Korea's Unification Ministry labeled the planned launch as a "provocation," echoing sentiments of concern and condemnation.



This announcement follows North Korea's previous deployment of its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit last November. Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un had vowed to launch three additional satellites throughout 2024, citing the need for a space-based surveillance network to monitor perceived hostile activities from the United States and its allies in the region.



As tensions escalate over North Korea's latest missile-related activities, the international community faces the challenge of navigating diplomatic responses while upholding existing United Nations resolutions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's ballistic missile program. The implications of North Korea's satellite launch plans extend beyond regional security, raising broader questions about arms control, regional stability, and diplomatic efforts to address longstanding tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

