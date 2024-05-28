Asia-Pacific Textile And Apparel Supply Chain Expo & Summit 2024 (APTEXPO 2024)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Textile, Apparel, Footwear & Travel Goods Association in Cambodia(TAFTAC)

Indonesian Textile Association (API)

Association of the Lao Garment Industry (ALGI)

Malaysian Textile Manufacturers Association (MTMA)

Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association (MGMA)

The Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP)

The National Federation of Thai Textile Industries(NFTTI) Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association(VITAS)

FOURSOURCE, is one of the world's largest tech-enabled B2B apparel and textile networks, connecting over 50,000 companies across 120 countries, facilitating the buying and selling of apparel, fabrics, trims, yarns, and home textiles. The network provides professional tools for brands and suppliers to speed-up their cycle time and reduce cost.

FOURSOURCE is dedicated to making the industry smarter, safer, more transparent, and sustainable. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Portugal, Turkey, Pakistan and China.

