Accumed And Ecaresoft Partnership To Revolutionize Revenue Cycle Management For Outpatient Care Centers In Saudi Arabia

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ecaresoft and Accumed have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the revenue cycle process for healthcare providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into a future-ready model. This collaboration focuses on enhancing outpatient care centers' operational efficiencies by integrating Ecaresoft's advanced digital platform with Accumed's specialized services. Together, they aim to help healthcare providers adapt to the changing demands of the market and modernize their revenue management systems to improve overall patient care.

Accumed started its operations in 2009, becoming the pioneer in providing Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions to the Middle East healthcare sector. This initiative effectively established the medical billing industry in the region.

With their meticulous processes, Accumed has managed over 1,300 contracts for providers, handled more than 120,000 monthly billed claims, and maintained a final rejection rate of 2.54%, a significant improvement over the market's average of 9.52%.

Ecaresoft, on the other hand, is a provider of a comprehensive suite of SaaS products, including EMR, HIS, ERP, Revenue Cycle Management, and appointment booking/telemedicine platforms. These services act as digital infrastructure for healthcare providers, helping them to run their operations more efficiently, increase revenues, and improve the delivery of healthcare. Ecaresoft's platform combines best practices with advanced technology to offer seamless clinical and administrative support to healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia and North and Latin America.

After a thorough evaluation process, Accumed selected Ecaresoft as the ideal partner due to their comprehensive solutions, rapid response, and certification as an NPHIES provider , which distinguished them from other competitors.

This new collaboration leverages Ecaresoft's expertise in managing healthcare technology and Accumed's proven effectiveness in revenue cycle optimization to create a holistic solution that addresses the daily challenges faced by healthcare providers.

"We are very proud of this new collaboration opportunity and are ready for the upcoming challenges," said Mohammed Abdin, Regional Manager at Ecaresoft. "Since we opened our Saudi Arabia office in 2020, we have grown significantly and gained deep insights into the daily operations and workflows of outpatient care centers in the region. This partnership is a great validation of our approach, showing that significant companies like Accumed trust in us."

This strategic alliance marks the beginning of a transformation in the way outpatient care centers manage their operations, finances, and claim management. Both companies are committed to working closely together to deliver innovation and value to their current and future customers.

About Accumed

Accumed is the first and largest company in the Middle East to provide comprehensive end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare sector. Their services encompass everything from eClaims to medical coding and billing, making Accumed a single point of contact for all RCM-related concerns, assisting companies in running an efficient business in an ever-evolving healthcare market.

About Ecaresoft

Ecaresoft is a leader in developing SaaS products that serve as digital infrastructure for healthcare providers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company's mission is to democratize technology in the healthcare industry and make its solutions accessible to all. Ecaresoft's platform enhances the efficiency of healthcare operations, increases revenues, and improves healthcare delivery through its integrated offerings.

