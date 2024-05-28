Jotun Paints, Qatar unveils advanced paint solutions with Jotashield Eterna and Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux

(MENAFN- Creatives Amplified) Doha, Qatar: Jotun Paints, a leader in paint manufacturing in the Middle East, proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking products: Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux for interiors and Jotashield Eterna for exteriors. These innovations highlight the company's commitment to technological advancement and sustainability in paint solutions.



Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux: Elevating Interior Aesthetics

Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux sets new standards in interior paints with its elegance and trends, combining a beautiful and smooth matt finish without the need to compromise on its maintenance. This innovative product has obtained the Greenguard Gold certification by using a technology that improves the air quality in your home and at the same time it has no smell, so that your life won’t be interrupted during the paint process.

With its advanced easy clean technology, Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux allows you to easily remove even the worse stains without affecting its beauty and colours. Fenomastic Wonderwall Life also has antibacterial and antifungal properties, ensuring extra protection to your walls making it an ideal choice for homes in Qatar.



Jotashield Eterna: Superior Exterior Protection

Jotashield Eterna, specially developed to meet the challenges of Qatar’s climate, provides exceptional durability and colour performance for exterior surfaces. Designed to stay cleaner for longer with highly resistant washability properties, and pioneering anti-dust technology, Eterna is available in over 500 colors.

With superior binder technology and weather-stable pigments, Jotashield Eterna withstands the region’s extreme conditions, backed by extensive quality assurance certifications. Its active protection additives slow down the paint’s ageing by fighting free radicals generated by the extreme effects of UV exposure. Eterna has received 15 quality assurance certifications from global third-party labs, including CO2 diffusion, QUV accelerated weathering, water permeability, and salt spray testing.



Shovan Das, General Manager of Jotun Qatar, shared his excitement about the new products. He stated, "We are thrilled to launch Fenomastic Wonderwall Lux and Jotashield Eterna in Qatar. These products go beyond meeting customer expectations by offering innovative, durable, and beautiful solutions tailored for Qatar market."



About Jotun Qatar

Established in 1985, Jotun Paints, Qatar has been a significant part of Qatar’s development, offering high-quality paint products for decorative, industrial, marine and powder coatings. Known for its innovative solutions tailored to harsh local climates, Jotun Qatar continues to be the preferred choice for iconic projects and residential buildings alike.







