Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Odin-2 Appraisal Well Update

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) provides the following progress update on the Odin-2 appraisal well which spudded 15 May 2024.

Odin-2 islocated 1.1 km north-east of the gas producing Odin-1 discovery well and is appraising the Toolachee, Epsilon and Patchawarra reservoirs of the Odin gas field, discovered in May 2021.

The well has reached a total depth (TD) of 3172m MDRT. Intersection of the target formations has been consistent with prognosis. Gas shows have been recorded during the drilling of the Toolachee, Daralingie, Epsilon and Patchawarra formations and Tirrawarra Sandstone. The significance of these gas shows will be assessed through analysis of data acquired through wireline logging operations.

At 06:00 AEST today, preparations were being made to run wireline logs.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Neil GibbinsManaging Director+61 8 7477 7680...Don MurchlandInvestor relations+61 439 300 932...