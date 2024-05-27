GAIL Inaugurates India's First Green Hydrogen Plant In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhopal, May 27 (KNN) In a major step towards promoting renewable energy in India's commodity sector, GAIL (India) Limited, the country's largest natural gas transmission and distribution company, has commissioned its first green hydrogen plant in Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with a 10 MW proton exchange membrane electrolyser sourced from Canada. It harnesses renewable solar energy to split water molecules and produce green hydrogen with an exceptional purity of 99.999 per cent.

With an initial production capacity of 4.3 tonnes per day, the hydrogen generated at the plant will initially be blended with natural gas for internal consumption at Vijaipur.

However, future plans include the sale of high-pressure green hydrogen to nearby consumers and its utilisation in applications beyond captive use.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by senior GAIL officials, including Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Gupta.

The commissioning of this pioneering project underscores GAIL's commitment to environmental sustainability and the adoption of green energy solutions as India transitions towards a low-carbon future.

By establishing the country's first green hydrogen production facility, GAIL has taken a significant stride in promoting the use of clean energy sources within the commodity sector and contributing to India's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

