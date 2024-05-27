Goa Speaker Intends To Construct Over 400 Houses For Poor

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 27 (IANS) Goa Speaker (and Canacona MLA) Ramesh Tawadkar has entered into the fifth assembly constituency of the coastal state with the concept of 'Shram Dham', wherein houses for underprivileged people are constructed with the help of society and has expressed intention to construct hundreds of houses.

Under this concept, hundreds of people are dedicating a day of the week to constructing homes in the five selective constituencies out of forty.

Tawadkar, a tall leader of the Schedule Tribe community in Goa, has said it is not difficult to construct 400 to 500 houses annually for underprivileged people if there is support from society.

"Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu has been appointed as ambassador of this concept," Tawadkar said.

After starting the concept in his own constituency Canacona, Tawadkar also took the mission in Sanguem, Quepem, Sanvordem (South Goa) and in Priol constituency (North).

Around 28 houses are being constructed in these constituencies, while many houses in Canacona have been completed.

This concept of Shram Dham has garnered significant attention and admiration, wherein people across the state are donating and visiting these constituencies to lend a helping hand to build homes for poor people.

Individuals are encouraged to contribute a minimum amount, starting from Rs 1 and dedicate a day of their lives to build houses for these needy people, under this service-oriented concept.

“We can contribute to society by dedicating a day and Rs 1. If we receive support from you (people) then we can even build 400 to 500 houses annually for poor people,” Tawadkar said.

Appealing to all individuals to contribute to this cause, Tawadkar said that this noble contribution will allow the team of Shram Dham to build many houses for the poorest of poor people of the state, ensuring access to a fundamental necessity of a home.

Tawadkar said that around 1000 volunteers have registered themselves to serve the society and they will help to complete the ongoing work of the houses.