Six NATO countries ask for ‘drone wall’ on Russian border

(MENAFN) Interior ministers from six NATO countries have reached an agreement to establish a unified "drone wall" defense system along their borders with Russia and Belarus. The decision was made during a meeting in Riga, where officials from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Finland, and Norway convened to discuss coordinated security measures.



Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite emphasized the need for collective action in response to perceived efforts by Russia and Belarus to destabilize internal security and public order in NATO member states. Accusing Moscow and Minsk of employing various hybrid threats, including weaponizing migration, cyber-attacks, and disinformation, Bilotaite stressed the importance of enhancing border security and preparedness.



The proposed "drone wall," stretching from Norway to Poland, aims to bolster border defenses with a combination of physical infrastructure, surveillance systems, and drone technology. Bilotaite also suggested conducting joint mass evacuation drills at a regional level to enhance readiness for potential security challenges.



Despite Norway's status as a non-European Union member, the ministers expressed willingness to explore options for financing joint defense efforts through European Union funding sources. The decision reflects a commitment to strengthening border security and cooperation among NATO member states in the face of evolving security threats.



The agreement signals a proactive approach by NATO countries to enhance their collective defense capabilities and address emerging security challenges along the alliance's eastern borders. As discussions progress, the implementation of the "drone wall" initiative is expected to feature prominently in future regional security strategies.

MENAFN27052024000045015687ID1108261614