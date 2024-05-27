(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Lanka declares day of mourning following Iran President's death | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Sri Lanka has declared a day of mourning following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Pradeep Yasaratne said that Tuesday, 21 May has been declared a day of mourning.

Accordingly the National Flag will be placed at half-mast at all state institutions on Tuesday (21).

Ebrahim Raisi was in Sri Lanka last month on a one day visit in response to a special invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremasinghe, marking the first visit of an Iranian President to Sri Lanka since former President Dr. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's visit in April 2008.

During his one-day official visit, President Raisi participated in a public ceremony marking the inauguration of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP). (Colombo Gazette)