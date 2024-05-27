Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Türkiye Following Fatal Bus Accident In Mersin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences inconnection with the traffic accident that resulted in numerouscasualties in Mersin city, Azernews reports viathe ministry's X publication.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the accident on theMersin highway, which resulted in the death and injury of manypeople. We express our condolences for the loss of life and wish aspeedy recovery to the injured,” the publication said.

To note, at least 10 people died and 30 received variousinjuries as a result of a collision that occurred on theMersin-Adana highway on Sunday evening between a bus heading toDiyarbakir in the southeast of the country and a truck traveling inthe opposite lane.