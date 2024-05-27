Qatar Participates In Global Forum On AI Safety In Seoul

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), participated in the Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety, held in Seoul, South Korea, under the theme 'Building in the AI Safety Summit: Towards an Innovative and Inclusive Future.'

The State of Qatar's delegation was headed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai.

The Qatari delegation engaged in various discussion and dialogue sessions, as well as meetings with representatives of major companies, entrepreneurs, and executives.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology participated in a high-level roundtable meeting titled 'Sharing the Benefits of AI and Enhancing Inclusivity of Governance Framework.'

The meeting, during which the Minister participated alongside ministers and high-ranking officials from around the globe, addressed the efforts of key AI players, highlighting concrete examples of the positive use of AI and exploring the potential for a more comprehensive governance framework for AI.

The forum aims to address global challenges related to the development and use of AI, and to enhance the balance between innovation, safety, and inclusiveness. It brings together an elite group of senior leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia from around the world.

The forum includes a series of high-level discussions and expert sessions on key topics such as the need for a coherent global framework for AI governance, addressing gaps in current AI governance efforts, promoting AI innovation while ensuring safety and security, and ensuring inclusivity and equitable sharing of the benefits of AI.

On the sidelines of the forum's activities, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met with his counterpart Minister of Science, Information, and Communications Technology of the Republic of South Korea H E Lee Jong-ho, where they discussed the use of AI and the possibility of enhancing bilateral cooperation in this field. The two sides also discussed ways to benefit from AI technologies to provide innovative solutions in various vital sectors, for the benefit of both countries.

Qatar's participation in the Global Forum on AI is part of its ongoing efforts to exchange experiences with leading countries and institutions in the field of technology.

This participation serves as an ideal platform to showcase Qatar's achievements in the field of artificial intelligence and to discuss the challenges and opportunities it faces with counterparts from around the world.