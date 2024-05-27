More Than Half Of Americans Want 'Second Breakfast' To Be Officially Recognized

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Ever treated yourself to breakfast in the morning and then a few hours later thought,“I think I'll have breakfast again?” It's more common than you think.

According to new research, more than half (62 percent) of the 2,000 respondents believe it's high time for 'Second Breakfast' to be officially recognized as a meal.

In fact, the average American polled said they partake in Second Breakfast at least once a week.

And they don't eat it just for pleasure, as 70 percent of respondents say they feel more energized after having Second Breakfast.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Dave's Killer Bread , also found that breakfast foods, far and away, are America's favorite“genre” of food, with 34 percent crowning it as the top dog.

Lunch took home second place with 24 percent and dinner got last place with 19 percent.

While there are clearly some haters for all-day breakfasting, some are fans - 43 percent of Americans - have eaten breakfast food for all three meals in a day before, with 36 percent of them saying they do it often.

But is there still stigma around when it's okay to eat breakfast foods? According to the survey, Americans are sick of feeling judged and condemned for their love of eating breakfast foods at all times of the day.

The results showed that nearly half of Americans feel they are“not allowed” to eat breakfast foods past 10:25 a.m.

"Americans think we should recognize Second Breakfast and we agree!” said Cristina Watson, Brand Manager for Dave's Killer Bread.“Three meals a day has become four, five, maybe more depending on someone's activity. When one breakfast isn't enough, a second breakfast can help you go the distance."

The study also ranked America's favorite breakfast foods and, shockingly, bacon did not even crack the top three.

The crown for the "King of Breakfast Foods" goes to eggs (58 percent) however you like them, with sausage and toast taking home silver and bronze, respectively.

“It's not surprising that toast cracked the top three of America's fav breakfast foods,” continued Watson.“People want the classic flavors of breakfast but not necessarily in a classic setting because they're on-the-go. Second Breakfast, and especially toast packed with whole grains, protein and fiber, can be your secret weapon.”

AMERICA'S TOP 10 FAVORITE BREAKFAST FOODS

1. Eggs 58%

2. Sausage 47%

3. Toast 47%

4. Pancakes 44%

5. Bacon 43%

6. Cereal 37%

7. Fresh fruit 35%

8. Oatmeal 34%

9. Home fries 29%

10. Doughnuts 28%



