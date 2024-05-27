Rohit Purohit Believes Emotional Drama Of 'Yeh Rishta...' Resonates With Audience

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays Armaan in one of the longest-running TV shows, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' (YRKKH), shared that he believes the authenticity of the relationships and the emotional drama are what continue to resonate with the audience.

Rohit's journey as Armaan delves into the complexities of relationships and delivers captivating drama, making him an integral part of the show's success.

"I believe the authenticity of the relationships and the emotional drama is what continues to resonate with our audience," Rohit said.

"Whether it's the joy of celebrating together or the challenges we face, our characters resonate because their experiences mirror those of many families. Viewers can relate to the ups and downs of the characters' lives, and they appreciate the realistic portrayal of family dynamics. The show continues to touch people on such a personal level," he shared.

For Rohit, essaying Armaan has been an exhilarating journey, filled with surprises and character development.

"Playing Armaan has been a roller-coaster ride. I love how the writers keep surprising me with new shades to explore in his character. It's these twists and turns that keep the audience hooked. Whether it's Armaan's love story with Abhira or his conflicts with other characters, I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring this drama to life and keep viewers engaged," he said.

Behind the scenes, Rohit finds unwavering support from his family, who are ardent fans of the show.

"Yes, my family is my biggest support system. They never miss an episode of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and they're my biggest critics and cheerleaders," he added.

Produced by Rajan Shahi (Directors Kut Production) 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' airs on Star Plus.