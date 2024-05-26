'Invest In Digital Economy' Forum Launches In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh attended on Sunday the opening of the“Invest in Digital Economy” forum.

Dubbed as“Amman: Capital of Digital Economy”, the event was organised by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), according to a ministry statement.

The two-day forum, which brought together key stakeholders in the digital economy and modern technology from Islamic countries under the umbrella of the ICCD, aims to discuss the institutional foundations for building the future of the digital economy in Jordan and the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Hanandeh said that the digital economy is a major driver of global economic growth, highlighting that investing in this sector is crucial to achieving sustainable development and creating new jobs for future generations.

The continued advancement of digital technology opens up vast opportunities for innovation and enhances competitiveness in the global market, he said.

Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, ICCD president, acknowledged the efforts of His Highness the Crown Prince in supporting business sectors, especially the digital economy.

Emphasising the chamber's commitment to positioning Amman on the global business map as a leading capital of the digital economy, Kamel noted that achieving this ambitious goal requires concerted efforts, professional work and a mature vision, all of which are consistently demonstrated by the Crown Prince.

Jordan was the first country to establish a dedicated Ministry of Digital Economy, he added.

Kamel said that the decision to hold the annual forum in Amman stems from the Islamic Chamber's belief in its potential to serve as an important platform for this rapidly growing sector. Amman will become a comprehensive global hub for the digital economy, consolidating its status as a business capital in this field, he said.

Khalil Haj Tawfiq, president of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), noted that the forum, which coincides with the Kingdom's Independence Day celebrations, marks a significant turning point in the journey of economic and digital development.

The forum will feature the participation of government representatives from various countries, leading experts and researchers in the digital economy, as well as representatives of international bodies and prominent businesspeople from the member states of the OIC. Small investors who have established specialised technology companies are also taking part.

The forum aims to promote the development of the digital economy in Jordan and other Islamic countries, enhance the main characteristics and components of investment, introduce the Islamic world to Jordan's main investment advantages, and empower entrepreneurs and small projects.

On the side lines of the ceremony, a digital economy competition was kicked off to stimulate entrepreneurship and support start-ups in the OIC countries. The winning projects will be selected by a panel of experts from Islamic countries.

Bahjat Hamdan, board member of the JCC, said the competition aims to create an international platform to support entrepreneurship and promote innovation and technology in the digital economy across the Islamic world.

The competition covers various areas such as 5G, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analysis, augmented and virtual reality technologies, information security and robotics.

The biggest challenge for the 500 million young people in the Islamic world is to connect them with major companies interested in entrepreneurship and innovation globally, he said.