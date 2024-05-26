Akam Al Rajhi Developments Engages ACE Moharram Bakhoum, SITES International, And MHDH For D.O.S.E Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Akam Alrajhi Developments recently finalised three significant partnership agreements with major stakeholders in the Egyptian market, marking substantial progress toward their ambitious project, D.O.S.E on the North Coast.

The company solidified partnerships with leading consultancies ACE Moharram Bakhoum and SITES International, alongside Mona Hussein Design House (MHDH), renowned for its interior design expertise.

Edris Mohamed, Managing Director and CEO of Akam Developments, hailed these agreements as valuable additions to the company's portfolio, emphasising their alignment with the strategic vision for the D.O.S.E project. He highlighted its innovative design, services, and recreational offerings, positioning it as a pioneering coastal resort.

Hisham Kandil, Technical Managing Director of Akam Developments, expressed satisfaction in partnering with established names like ACE Moharram Bakhoum, emphasizing their shared goals of executing leading real estate projects and expanding in the Egyptian market.

Moharram Bakhoum, Co-Founder and Chairman, praised Akam Alrajhi's vision for integrated projects, emphasizing collaborative efforts in construction, engineering, and technical expertise.

Abo El Gheit, Country Manager of SITES International, regarded the cooperation as enhancing the company's track record in Egypt, emphasising shared visions in executing distinctive projects.

Mona Hussein, Founder and CEO of MHDH, highlighted the value of partnering with Akam Alrajhi, particularly after witnessing the intricacies of the D.O.S.E project and the company's meticulous attention to detail.