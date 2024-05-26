Binghatti Unveils Dh3 Billion Ultra Luxury Waterfront Project In Business Bay

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai-based property brand Binghatti has launched its latest project, One by Binghatti.

The reveal will take place on May 27 at the Bvlgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Beach.

The mega waterfront development is located in Dubai's Business Bay district with seamless access to Down-town, offering boundless views of the world-famous Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal.

One by Binghatti is located near Binghatti's collection of ultra-premium branded residences, including Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, Mercedes Benz Places | Binghatti, and Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co Residences. These branded residences showcase Binghatti's collaboration with globally renowned brands such as the automotive legends, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz as well as the high-end jewellery and watch brand Jacob&Co.

“We are proud to introduce our latest creation, One by Binghatti. We always aim to provide a signature and authentic experience to our clients in every project. With its prime location, phenomenal design and unparalleled lifestyle offering, One by Binghatti is a demonstration of exceptional architectural craftsmanship,” CEO Muhammad BinGhatti commented.

The project features adult and children swimming pools and a variety of athletic facilities including basketball, paddle, tennis and street soccer. Amongst the project's rejuvenation facilities are a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and a state-of-the-art health club. The project amenities also extend to outdoor facilities including sunken seating, a running lane, and viewing deck. By amalgamating unprecedented design with exquisite spaces, One by Binghatti offers residents a unique and elevated experience of living unmatched by any other.