Egypt, Lebanon Explore Deeper Agricultural Cooperation

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Al-Hajj in the New Administrative Capital on Sunday to explore ways to strengthen agricultural cooperation between the two nations. The meeting, held at the Cabinet headquarters, was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, ElSayed ElKosayer.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasised Egypt's commitment to facilitating Lebanese agricultural exports into the Egyptian market and urged for reciprocal measures to ease the flow of Egyptian goods into Lebanon. He also highlighted Cairo's keenness to support Lebanon amid the current global economic challenges.

“There are many opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experiences between Cairo and Beirut in the field of agriculture, especially fish farming,” said Al-Hajj, acknowledging the depth of historical ties between the two countries.

He expressed his nation's appreciation for the Egyptian leadership's ongoing support.

Egyptian Agriculture Minister ElKosayer acknowledged the ongoing coordination between the two ministries and expressed his appreciation for Lebanon's efforts to remove obstacles to Egyptian agricultural exports.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fostering cooperation and addressing any challenges faced by the Lebanese side in Egypt.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Madbouly directed both ministries to coordinate closely to enhance cooperation in the agricultural sector and encouraged the development of proposals to further strengthen this collaboration.



