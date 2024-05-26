'I Miss You, Baba': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Father On 25Th Death Anniversary

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote down a heartfelt note and remembered his father, Ramesh Tendulkar on his 25th death anniversary on Sunday. Tendulkar took to his official X account and said that it still feels like his father is there with him. The 51-year-old also recalled the time when his father died when he was 26 years old. Tendulkar also hopes that he is living upto his father's values.

"It has been 25 years since Baba left us, but standing by his old chair today, it feels like he is still here. I was only 26 at the time, and now, at 51, I see even more clearly how much he impacted my life and the lives of many others. Visiting this place after 43 years on his 25th death anniversary was incredibly emotional. His wisdom and kindness continue to inspire me. I miss you every single day, Baba, and I hope I am living up to the values you instilled in me," Tendulkar wrote on X.

In the ODI World Cup 1999 in England, Sachin was playing for India in the ICC event when the news of his father's demise came to him. Following this, he came back to India to be with his family. But shortly joined his team back and played against Kenya, where he scored his 22nd ODI century. Tendulkar looked up to the sky and dedicated his ton against Kenya to his father.

The legendary cricketer ended his evergreen career as the first cricketer and still the only batter to have scored 100 international centuries, out of which 51 came in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

