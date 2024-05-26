RuPay Launches Exclusive On-The-Go Contactless Payment Collectible for 2024 TATA IPL Playoffs & Final

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 24, 2024: RuPay, a product of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is pleased to announce a special collaboration with TATA IPL, unveiling an exclusive wristband designed for a select few attendees of the 2024 playoffs and final. This innovative collectible wristband, as part of the “RuPay On-The-Go” series, not only provides seamless access management during the events but also functions as a versatile contactless payment device post-event.

RuPay On-The-Go leads the way in contactless payments, meeting the demands of modern, tech-savvy consumers. This cutting-edge solution enables easy transactions through stylish accessories and wearables like keychains, rings, watches, and wristbands. It aims to offer a secure, fast, and hassle-free payment experience—both online and offline—eliminating the need for bulky wallets and physical cards.

The new collaboration with TATA IPL elevates this feature by merging the excitement of cricket with advanced payment technology. The limited-edition wristband features signatures from team captains Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, and Shreyas Iyer, making it a must-have collectible for cricket enthusiasts.

This will be a first-of-its-kind initiative where access management for live events and payments are linked in one exclusive collectible for a select few people attending the playoffs and final. Attendees will enjoy the convenience of using the wristband for effortless entry towards their stadium seats. After the event, the wristband transforms into a fully functional contactless payment device. Users can make quick and secure transactions at retail outlets, food and beverage outlets, metro travel across cities and more, with a Rs 5,000 limit for PIN-less transactions and higher amounts requiring a PIN. The device also supports offline payments up to Rs. 500, ensuring usability even without internet connectivity.

The collectible wristband is in a stylish design and colours to complement any look, adding a touch of elegance to everyday activities. Users can manage their transactions through the a omnichannel payment platform app, which allows them to check balances, add funds, and set or change PINs easily. The wallet can be set to automatically top up when it reaches a preset limit, ensuring users never run out of funds.

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer of NPCI, said, “With the rapid increase of acceptance infrastructure, the demand for contactless payment mechanisms is on a steady rise. In line with this, RuPay On-The-Go represents a significant advancement in payment technology, blending style and functionality. Our collaboration with TATA IPL brings together the best of both worlds – the thrill of cricket and the convenience of RuPay On-The-Go. This wristband not only simplifies audience access for the playoffs and final but also provides a secure and convenient payment method for everyday use. The wrist wear carries all the security features, notifications and controls of a regular card or wallet, and users can transact with the comfort of their safety.”

This initiative is poised to set a new standard in event ticketing and payment solutions, offering unparalleled convenience and security. By integrating access management with contactless payments in a single device, RuPay On-The-Go is paving the way for future innovations in live event experiences.





