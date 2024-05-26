QatarEnergy, Koch Fertilizer ink 15-year agreement for supply of urea

(MENAFN) QatarEnergy and Koch Fertilizer LLC, a prominent US-based fertilizer manufacturer and supplier, have entered a substantial long-term agreement for the supply of urea. This agreement spans 15 years, commencing in July 2024, and outlines the provision of up to 0.74 million tons per annum (MTPA) of urea from Qatar to Koch Fertilizer. The urea, originating from Qatar, will be distributed primarily to agricultural sectors in the US and various international markets.



His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President/CEO of QatarEnergy, expressed satisfaction in announcing this significant long-term sales agreement with Koch Fertilizer, emphasizing the strengthening of their enduring partnership. Al-Kaabi highlighted the agreement as a pivotal advancement in fostering collaboration and mutual growth for both entities.



Mark Luetters, Senior Vice President of Koch Industries and President of Koch Fertilizer, reciprocated the sentiment, noting the enduring partnership between Koch Fertilizer and QatarEnergy spanning over a decade. Luetters conveyed excitement about solidifying this mutually beneficial relationship, aligning with Koch Fertilizer's long-term strategic objectives, and enhancing customer service capabilities.



This agreement underscores QatarEnergy's strategic approach in cultivating enduring partnerships with reputable leaders in the fertilizer industry and underscores its commitment to supporting global agricultural endeavors. Koch Fertilizer LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, boasts fertilizer plants across North America, Trinidad and Tobago, and Morocco, alongside distribution facilities and terminals.

