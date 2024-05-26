Mod: Air Defense System Found In Abandoned Combat Position In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An inspection of air defense system and combat position of theArmenian armed forces abandoned after the anti-terror operationconducted by the Azerbaijan Army in the Karabakh economic region,was held, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry .

"The 1S32 missile guidance radar and several 2P24 launchers with3M8 guided anti-aircraft missiles, which are part of the 2K11 Kruganti-aircraft missile system, were seized from a military facilityfound in the Khojaly region," the ministry said.

<p></p>