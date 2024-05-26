UAE's First Slap Fight: Man Gets Knocked Off His Feet Residents Call It 'Brutal But Fascinating'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 7:57 AM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 11:02 AM

High-octane setting, opponents fiercely glaring into each other's eyes with the sole intention to take them down, not by punching or grappling, but by slapping.

This was the scene at the first Slap Fighting Championship Arabia held in Space Arena Dubai on Saturday evening, where hundreds of residents gathered to witness a spectacle.

In this one-of-a-kind competition, opponents strike each other in the face until submission or knockout. The audience in the arena was captivated with its intensity and raw energy, leaving some thrilled and others feeling surreal.

Watch below how the participant got knocked off of his feet when his competitor landed a slap on his face:

“I had been watching this sport on social media and on television. I came here just to experience how it feels in real life. Watching the competition live was a different spectacle,” said Abdullah Saeed, an Emirati extreme sports enthusiast.

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

The atmosphere was electrifying, with the audience cheering passionately for the athletes as they landed slaps on their opponent, knocking them out, increasing the tension between the competitors.

“The energy here is unreal,” said Ahmed Najeeb, a 32-year-old Indian who came along with his friends to watch the first slap competition held in Dubai.

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

“I've never seen anything like this. I did not even watch it online. It's brutal but fascinating. You can feel the tension in the athletes eyes when the opponent gets ready to slap," said Najeeb.

As the first season of the Slap Fighting Championship Arabia unfolded, it was clear that this new addition to Dubai's sporting calendar had struck chords with the residents. They were on the edge of their seats, supporting their favourite fighters.

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

“I came here out of curiosity, but now I am hooked on this sport now,” said Fatima, an Emirati who had been following the extreme sport for a long time.

“I have been to UFC and boxing and other extreme sports, but this is something different. The way these athletes take hit after hit and keep going is just incredible,” said Fatima.

Among the many spectators was a 36-year-old British guy, Harry, who works in finance. He said, "The sound of the slap is unreal. It hits your ears hard and echoes through the arena. Watching it on screen doesn't do it justice. You can't feel the impact the same way. Being here in person, I understood the intensity and power behind each hit."

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

Now that the first season in Dubai has concluded, enthusiasts are waiting for more seasons in Dubai. The unique event has sparked interest among the residents and long-time fans.

With the amazing turn out of the event, the organisers are hoping for larger crowds and bigger arenas in upcoming seasons in the UAE.

