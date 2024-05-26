Cyclone Remal Threatens Indian Sunderbans with Aila-like Devastation

(MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata,India – 25-5-2024 – Tropical Cyclone Remal is forecast to make landfall on the coast of Bangladesh near the Sunderbans, a vast mangrove forest ecosystem spanning India and Bangladesh. The storm is expected to bring significant dangers to the Indian Sundarbans, raising concerns of a repeat of the devastation caused by Cyclone Aila in 2009.



Storm Threat



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts Remal to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, potentially reaching the “borderline of a ‘severe’ and ‘very severe’ category.”

Landfall is anticipated near Khepupara, Bangladesh, on Sunday evening, potentially coinciding with high tide, amplifying the storm surge impact.

Storm surge of up to one meter above astronomical tide is expected to inundate low-lying coastal areas of West Bengal during landfall.

Kolkata, while 150km away from the predicted landfall site, is forecast to experience heavy rainfall and wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph.



Sunderbans at Risk



Experts warn that a late-evening landfall coinciding with high tide could cause extensive damage to the Indian Sundarbans, particularly in Gosaba, Hingalganj, and Sandeshkhali blocks.

This scenario is similar to Cyclone Aila in 2009, which caused devastating breaches in embankments and flooding in the region.



Preparations Underway



The West Bengal government has issued warnings to all districts in south Bengal, particularly those in coastal areas.

Relief materials are being stockpiled, and evacuations from vulnerable areas are planned for Sunday morning.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed to assist with relief efforts.





