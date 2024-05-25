Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'Jaane Jaan' Tops List Of Most Streamed Indian Films On Netflix For Second Half Of 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Netflix, a leading OTT platform with billions of subscribers globally, has launched an initiative to release biannual engagement reports detailing viewership statistics. Their second report, titled 'What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,' covers viewership from July to December 2023, encompassing 99 percent of all Netflix viewing during this period. The report highlights that viewers watched a total of 90 billion hours of content in the latter half of 2023.

Among notable findings, the popular series 'Lupin' achieved nearly 100 million views across its first three parts, while 'Cocomelon' accumulated close to 200 million views across its eight seasons. Indian content on Netflix garnered significant attention, amassing over 1 billion views in the second half of the year, with 11 Indian titles featured prominently-seven movies and four series.

The top-ranking Indian film on Netflix was 'Jaane Jaan,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. It ranked 83rd among the most-watched movies on the platform, with 20.2 million views. 'Jawan,' directed by Atlee and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, followed with 16.2 million views. Other popular Indian films included 'Khufiya' (12.1 million views), 'OMG 2' (11.5 million views), 'Lust Stories 2' (9.2 million views), 'Dream Girl 2' (8.2 million views), and 'Curry & Cyanide' (8.2 million views).

In terms of web series, 'The Railway Men,' directed by Shiv Rawail and starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan, was the most-watched Indian series on Netflix with 10.6 million views. It was followed by 'Kohraa' and Raj & DK's 'Guns & Gulaabs.'

