Turkiye's Yashar University Designs Six Components For TURKSAT 6A Satellite

Six components of TURKSAT 6A designed at Yashar University,Azernews reports.

The radio

frequency designs of some antennas and microwaveequipment that will enable communication with Turkey's firstindigenous communication satellite, TURKSAT 6A, were realised atYashar University.

The TURKSAT 6A project, aimed at further advancing the country'scapabilities in the space domain, was carried out in collaborationwith TUSASH, ASELSAN, TUBİTAK UZAY, and CTech. Speaking aboutTURKSAT 6A in recent days, Transportation and InfrastructureMinister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the satellite's workhad been completed, and the satellite, which would depart for theUnited States in early June, would be launched into space betweenJuly 8 and 14.

While 90% of the satellite, made entirely with domesticproduction, is under the responsibility of CTech, the radio

frequency designs of some antennas and microwave equipment in theTelemetry Telecommand and Ranging (TTM) Subsystem were done byProf. Dr. Mustafa Sechmen and his team from the Department ofElectrical and Electronics

Engineering at Yashar University.

Based on the radio

frequency design, the mechanical design,production, and all tests of the equipment were carried out byCTech. The equipment, integrated into the satellite along withother equipment in the subsystem, successfully passed system-leveltests and is ready to be launched into space in July.

"Facilitating Communication with Ground Stations"

Prof. Dr. Sechmen, discussing the work carried out in thelaboratories of the Department of Electrical and Electronics

Engineering at Yaşar University within the scope of the"Development and Production of the TURKSAT 6A IndigenousCommunication Satellite" project, said, "The TTM Subsystem on thesatellite, especially, performs some critical functions, includingenabling communication between the satellite and the ground stationuntil the satellite reaches the geostationary position about 36,000kilometres away from the Earth and throughout the satellite'slifespan of over 15 years. The TTM Subsystem is responsible forensuring communication between the satellite and the groundstation, transmitting all commands sent to the satellite, andreceiving all data from the satellite. Since all communication withthe satellite is via the TTM Subsystem, the performance of thissubsystem is crucial for the control, management, and observationof the satellite."

Yashar University Rector Prof. Dr. Levent Kandiller alsocommented on the project:

"With this project, where Prof. Dr. Mustafa Sechmen contributedwith his previous expertise in radio

frequency designs, we have hadthree projects related to space at our university. A specialantenna was produced according to the frequency design of theantenna and communication radio

. System tests were alsosuccessfully completed, and we are awaiting its launch into space designed parts are significant because during the launch of thesatellite, communication will solely rely on this antenna, and allcommunication processes from the launch of the satellite to itsorbit insertion will be conducted through this antenna. Therefore,we attach great importance to this study and congratulate him."