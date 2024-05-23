Tornado-Spawning Storms Leave 5 Dead And Dozens Injured In Iowa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 23 (KUNA) -- The destructive tornado that ravaged the town of Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday, has left four people dead and at least 35 others injured

, the Iowa State Patrol said on Thursday.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the deceased at this time pending next of kin notifications. In addition to the fatalities reported in Greenfield, at least one person was killed as storms passed through nearby Adams County, CNN reported, quoting a patrol press release.

The number of those injured

from the Greenfield twister "is likely higher, but these numbers reflect only those patients treated for their injuries at designated alternate care sites," it added.

At least 14 patients were taken to medical facilities outside of the county, the release added.

The tornado that carved through Greenfield - about 50 miles southwest of Des Moines - is estimated to be at least an EF3 and the deadliest of the year.

At least 18 tornadoes were reported in Iowa Tuesday - part of a torrent of storms that left widespread power outages, structural damage and flooding across the US this week.

Tornado reports have skyrocketed well-above average in recent weeks as the typically busiest period of severe weather season unfolds. The more than 800 tornadoes reported so far make 2024 one of the most active years for twisters on record.

EF3 tornado will have estimated wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph (218 and 266 kph). (end)

