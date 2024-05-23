Three Rhino Poachers Arrested In Assam After Joint Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 23 (IANS) Three persons were arrested on suspicion of rhino poaching attempt in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, the suspected poachers were arrested following a joint operation by the Kaziranga National Park, Bokakhat Police, Jorhat Forest Division, and Jorhat Police.

Based on credible information, a series of coordinated attempts to nab the poachers were going on for the past three days.

An official said,“Amar Choudhury, alias Harilal Choudhury, was apprehended from Jugal Ati village while enroute Bokakhat town on Tuesday. Disclosures from Choudhury revealed plans for a meeting involving the trade of a rhino horn and the subsequent joint operation led to the arrest of Gunakanta Doley, who was involved in rhino horn trade.”

Further investigation and a search at Choudhury's residence led to the recovery of six rounds of .303 ammunition. An accused later identified Achinta Morang alias Empe Morang, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the gang, has also been arrested, the official said.

“Morang's interrogation revealed that a .303 rifle and three rounds of ammunition were obtained for hunting a rhino in the Chapori area in Majuli,” he added.