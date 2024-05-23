Circular Economy Incubator Project Nurtures 30 Agricultural Startups

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Balqa, May 23 (Petra) - The National Center for Agricultural Research concluded the Circular Economy
Incubator Project, backed by the Jordanian Entrepreneurship Fund (ISSF) and executed by Advance Consulting in collaboration with the Organic Fertilizers Association.
Nizar Haddad, Director General of the Center, spoke on behalf of Minister
of Agriculture, Khaled Hanifat, highlighting the incubator's success in nurturing 30 startup companies. He emphasized the pivotal role of stakeholders in supporting these startups and facilitating their integration into local and export markets.
Lamia Dabbas, Regional Director of Advance Consulting - Jordan, underscored the importance of leadership in promoting circular economy principles, underlining the need for economically sustainable entrepreneurial ideas, inclusive of women, and advocated for ongoing support for these companies beyond the project's duration.
Acknowledging the Agricultural Credit Corporation's provision of soft loans and the Cooperative Corporation's services for young entrepreneurs, Dabbas applauded their contributions to supporting startup initiatives.
Rose Qatatsha, Vice President of the Organic Fertilizers for Ecosystems Association and Director of the Circular Economy
Incubator Project, highlighted the significance of leveraging available resources for sustainable projects, stressing the importance of persistence and continuity in achieving success within the framework of social relationships, a core tenet of the circular economy.
Qatatsha assured ongoing support from the incubator team, ensuring entrepreneurs are connected with beneficial opportunities.
Muhammad Muhtaseb, Executive Director of the Jordanian Entrepreneurship Fund, expressed pride in the partnership with the Organic Fertilizers for Ecosystems Association and the National Center for Agricultural Research.
He highlighted the fund's contribution through grants to support entrepreneurship and foster startup growth, particularly in sectors vital to national strategies such as food security, agricultural technology, and the circular economy.
