Azericard Expands Its International Cooperation

Ulviyya Shahin

On 21 May 2024, a memorandum on strategic cooperation was signedbetween "Azerikard" and "SAS" in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

During their speeches, the parties highly appreciated thecooperation between the institutions.

Farid Guliyev, General Director of "Azerikard" LLC, expressedconfidence that this cooperation will be long-lasting andsustainable for both parties: "I believe that this cooperation willadd value to the activities of the organizations and will play animportant role in further strengthening their positions of the latest and modern practices in the Azerbaijanimarket will contribute to the security of our customers' servicesand open the way to new innovative solutions.

Rasim Egri, CEO of "SAS Turkiyr" company, said that "I believethat together with Azericard, we will be able to provide moresecure, efficient and convenient opportunities to the banksoperating in Azerbaijan."

SAS's advanced technologies, which have been in operation for 50years, are one of the most perfect solutions for minimizing risksand preventing losses in the financial field.

Within the framework of this cooperation, Azericard'scapabilities combined with SAS's advanced technologies, globalexperience and solution capabilities will create conditions forhigher security and reliability of our customers, and will furtherincrease the potential of our company with the introduction of "SASFraud Management" systems, which are the leading solution in theworld market.