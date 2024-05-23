JK-DMA Forewarns Of 'Extreme Forest Fire' Risk In Next 7 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid soaring temperatures, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Thursday forecasted of 'extreme forest fire' risk in next seven days across the Himalayan region.
“Extreme forest fire risk is likely to occur over forest areas in next 7 days. people are requested to report the incident (if any) on 112 for prompt response. Dial 112 for any help,” said JK-DMA in an advisory.ADVERTISEMENT
Notably, MeT said that the“heat wave” over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue for the next six days.
“Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 31,” a MeT official earlier in the day said, adding adding,“Heat wave over plains of Jammu Division & Kashmir Division is likely to continue during next six days even as hilly districts are also likely to experience hot and dry weather during the next six days.”
