BRS Accuses Congress Of Practising 'Politics Of Murder'

Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday condemned the murder of its leader Sridhar Reddy in Telangana's Wanaparthy district and accused the ruling Congress party of practising 'politics of murder'.

Sridhar Reddy was killed by unidentified persons in Lakshmipally village of Chinnambavi Mandal. BRS leader T. Harish Rao conveyed deep condolences to the family of Sridhar Reddy.

He alleged that two BRS leaders were killed in the Kolhapur constituency alone within five months of the Congress government coming to power.

He said there have been attacks on BRS leaders and activists in many places. Sating that there is no room for politics of murder in a democracy, the former minister said such attacks will not deter BRS from raising its voice on people's issues.

He assured the BRS cadres that the party would stand by them. The BRS leader demanded an immediate investigation into politically motivated killings and strict punishment of the accused.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao along with other BRS leaders left for Wanaparthy district to console the family of Sridhar Reddy.

BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar alleged that the latest murder took place just 10 days after the party complained to the Director General of Police that there was a grave threat to the lives of BRS leaders.

He alleged that the murders were taking place with the encouragement from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. He demanded the sacking of Krishna Rao from the Cabinet.