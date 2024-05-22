Each Year, The Friday Before Memorial Day Is Declared 'Don't Fry Day' To Encourage Sun Safety And Awareness

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) WASHINGTON, D.C., May 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - To help reduce rising rates of skin cancer from overexposure to the ultraviolet rays of the sun, the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has designated the Friday before Memorial Day, May 24, 2024, as“Don't Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. This year, the campaign,“Sun Safety – Make It Yours” highlights our personal responsibility to keep ourselves and our loved ones sun-safe.







“Since more than 90% of skin cancers are caused by ultraviolet radiation – from the sun or from indoor tanning devices – promoting sun safety awareness can help reduce future risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma. Don't Fry Day is a great way to share this important message, with tips on how to encourage sun safety and awareness,” says Jeffrey Gershenwald, M.D., co-chair of the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the nation. Approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day – more than breast, colon, lung, and prostate cancers combined. In fact, 1 out of every 5 Americans will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer in their lifetime.

Skin cancer is highly preventable, and Americans can dramatically reduce their risk of skin cancer by:



Not burning or tanning intentionally – no tan is a safe tan

Generously applying sunscreen (remembering to reapply every two hours)

Wearing sun-protective clothing

Covering up with hats and sunglasses

Seeking shade during peak times of the day Using extra caution near water, snow, and sand

About Don't Fry Day:

“Don't Fry Day,” now in its 16th year, is a public awareness campaign that aims to reduce the number of new skin cancer diagnoses by promoting sun safety and encouraging people to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. We invite you to view and use the 2024 Don't Fry Day Toolkit and to incorporate the graphics, messages, and more into your own social media.

About National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention:

The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention is the united voice of 45 organizations, agencies, and associations dedicated to preventing skin cancer through education, advocacy and raising awareness. Council members represent the nation's premier researchers, clinicians and advocates for melanoma and skin cancer prevention. Visit:

Caption: Protect Your Skin Today and Every Day!

