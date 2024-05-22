IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Survives Controversial Lbw Decision By TV Umpire, RR Left Fuming

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, May 22 (IANS) Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik surviving a controversial lbw decision on review off Avesh Khan came under scrutiny during the ongoing IPL 2024 Eliminator clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in RCB's innings when Karthik was adjudged lbw against Avesh Khan in the 15th over. On seeing the on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan give him out, Karthik decided to take the review and made the 'T' signal after consulting his batting partner, Mahipal Lomror.

Replays showed the bottom of Karthik's bat close to the front pad at the very same time when the ball seemed to hit the pad when the batter came forward. Though there was a spike, the question was whether it came off the bat hitting the pad or through an inside edge.

But TV umpire Anil Chaudhary eventually ruled in Karthik's favour on the fact that he had edged the ball and was convinced by it. On seeing Karthik being adjudged not out, Kumar Sangakkara, RR's director of cricket, was left fuming and got up from the dugout to speak to the fourth umpire about how Karthik was given not out.

Even in the commentary box, the commentators felt there was something to suggest that RR were right in being aggrieved.“Kumar Sangakkara wants to have a meeting with the umpires immediately,” observed Ian Bishop.

Sunil Gavaskar felt it“could be a game-changing decision”.“It looks to me that the bat has hit the pads. Yes, the bat has hit the pad, the ball is in front of the bat. So the bat has hit the pad, the bat has not hit the ball.”

Kevin Pietersen agreed with the same.“You can see the frustration in the bowling team. Oh my goodness! What about that for a moment in this game... Kumar Sangakkara, you don't really see him get as animated. He is livid.”

Karthik went on to make 11 runs before being eventually dismissed in the 19th over by Avesh, as RCB finished on 172/8 in their 20 overs. The winner of the Eliminator clash will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 at Chennai on Friday.