A Significant Safety Milestone For Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center

(MENAFN- 3BL) It's a“very large” milestone.

And a very impressive safety achievement, to boot.

On Sunday, the Amphion supertanker left the dock at the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center (EIEC) near Corpus Christi, Texas-marking the 500th safe loading of a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) at North America's premier oil export terminal.

The EIEC is America's largest crude oil export terminal by volume, loading about 25% of all U.S. Gulf Coast exports every year, and is the first terminal in the U.S. to load 500 VLCCs.

Above all, though, on the way to 500, safety has always been Priority One .

“At the EIEC, we all understand the importance in what we do, and that we have an obligation to each other's families, our customers, our neighbors, and the environment to operate in a safe and responsible manner,” says Joey Franco, supervisor of EIEC operations.

VLCCs, which can carry up to 2.2 million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) product, are responsible for most crude oil shipments around the globe. The EIEC, which can load two VLCCs simultaneously, is strategically located-with proximity to open water and international shipping lanes to enhance efficiencies and reduce shipping emissions.

And given the renewed focus on global energy security in recent years, the EIEC is a lynchpin of Enbridge's commitment to provide secure, sustainable and responsibly sourced North American energy around the world.

“Safety is our number one guiding principle. Our goal is to ensure that we practice safety 24/7 in all that we do,” notes Brandi Rogers, supervisor of scheduling operations at EIEC.“Loading 500 Very Large Crude Carriers without incident requires the teamwork of the 70-plus people who work at the facility in collaboration with some incredible area partners.”

Those partners include Gregory-TX-based SR Trident, which provides terminal and pipeline maintenance at EIEC, and Signet Maritime, which provides tugboat escorts for VLCCs and Suezmax vessels in and out of Ingleside harbor for an added layer of safety.

Says SR Trident CEO Ryan Berthold:“As a resident who was born and raised in San Patricio, I take special interest in seeing our local economy prosper from having incredible companies like Enbridge operate in the Coastal Bend. Our partnership with Enbridge has paid off over the years because we both believe that people are our most important assets, and therefore health and safety are always a top priority.”

Remarks Capt. Joshua Macklin, Signet Maritime's general manager:“Providing state-of-the-art, technologically advanced equipment designed for multi-disciplinary work, and ongoing training for our mariners, has earned Signet the highest certifications available for the marine transportation industry. We congratulate EIEC on achieving this significant safety milestone benefiting all stakeholders in the Coastal Bend community.”