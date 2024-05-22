ECB leader voices confidence in controlling inflation in euro area

(MENAFN) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde voiced her confidence in controlling inflation in the euro zone during a broadcast interview on Tuesday. Lagarde highlighted the fading impact of the energy crisis and supply chain disruptions as contributing factors to the ECB's ability to manage inflationary pressures effectively.



While the ECB is nearing a decision on interest rate cuts scheduled for June 6, policymakers have shifted their focus towards discussing the future direction of interest rates. Lagarde emphasized her optimism regarding inflation control, stating, "I am really confident that inflation is under control." She further noted that inflation expectations for the coming years are aligning closely with the ECB's target, if not already meeting it. Lagarde's remarks, as per a transcript of the interview, underscore her confidence in the ECB's ability to navigate the current economic landscape.



In addition to inflation management, Lagarde also addressed the need for Europe to prepare for the potential re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. She highlighted the potential consequences for Europe, including the possibility of tariffs or other measures, underlining the importance of strategic planning and readiness in response to potential shifts in global dynamics.



Lagarde's statements reflect the ECB's ongoing efforts to monitor and address economic challenges while also preparing for potential geopolitical developments that could impact the euro zone's economic outlook.

MENAFN22052024000045015682ID1108243603