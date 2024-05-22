Saudi Crown Prince reassures Japan of stable oil supplies, clean energy cooperation

(MENAFN) During a video conference on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to maintain stable oil supplies to Japan, according to a statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Prince Mohammed emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring stable crude oil supplies to Japan and expressed the Kingdom's interest in collaborating with Japan in areas such as clean energy.



In response, Prime Minister Kishida conveyed his expectation for Saudi Arabia to continue playing a key role in stabilizing the global oil market, including through increased production. He also expressed Japan's desire to work with Saudi Arabia in establishing a global supply chain for clean energy sources like hydrogen and ammonia.



Earlier in the day, Japan and Saudi Arabia convened a bilateral business forum in Tokyo aimed at enhancing cooperation, particularly in the energy sector. During the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 Business Forum, Japanese Minister of Industry Ken Saito held discussions with Saudi officials, including Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, as well as representatives from Saudi companies. Minister Saito highlighted Saudi Arabia's significance as Japan's largest supplier of crude oil and underscored the importance of the bilateral partnership for ensuring energy security.



As part of efforts to deepen their relationship, the two sides signed over 30 memorandums of understanding on Tuesday across various sectors, including energy, manufacturing, and financial activities. This comprehensive collaboration underscores the mutual commitment of Japan and Saudi Arabia to furthering their strategic partnership and promoting economic development and innovation.

