Fed governor declares need for more positive inflation data before policy shift

(MENAFN) Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller stated on Tuesday that he would require "several more months of good inflation data" before he would feel comfortable endorsing a shift in the stance of monetary policy.



"After a run of great data in the latter half of 2023, it seemed that significant progress on inflation would continue and that rate cuts were not far off," he made these remarks during a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C.



"However, the first three months of 2024 threw cold water on that outlook, as data on both inflation and economic activity came in much hotter than anticipated," Waller further mentioned.



According to the official, while poor inflation data initially appeared to be a "bump in the road," the ongoing trend in the wrong direction prompted the Fed's narrative to shift rapidly towards concerns that the economy was not sufficiently cooling to steer inflation towards the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) 2 percent inflation target.



"Progress on inflation appeared to have stalled and there were fears that it might even be accelerating. Suddenly, the public debate became whether monetary policy was restrictive enough and if rate hikes should be back on the table," he clarified.



However, Waller also noted that more recent macroeconomic data suggests that the tight monetary policy is beginning to temper aggregate demand, and the inflation data for April indicates that progress towards the 2 percent target has resumed.



In April, consumer inflation increased by 3.4 percent annually, with a monthly rise of 0.3 percent, both decelerating from March, according to the latest figures.

